itel ZENO 5G, a new smartphone has been launched by itel India offering a 120Hz display. The new itel ZENO 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 5G network support, and an Aivana AI assistant. It has a 6.67-inch HD+ punch hole display, Panda MN228 glass protection, IP54 water and dust resistance rating, and a 7.8mm thickness. itel ZENO 5G has a 50MP rear and an 8MP selfie camera, 4GB+4GB (virtual) RAM and 128GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging and Android 14 out of the box. itel ZENO 5G price in India starts at INR 9,299 and it is available to buy on Amazon. itel's new smartphone is available in Calx Titanium, Shadow Black and Wave Green colours, as per Amazon website. Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

itel ZENO Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

Presenting the all-new ZENO 5G 💫 Experience lightning-fast 5G, a buttery-smooth 120Hz display, and IP54 durability combined with smart features that’ll blow your mind 🔥 ZENO 5G | Available now on Amazon 📲#Zeno5G #ZenoUniverse #zenobyitel #AI #IP54 #Aivana pic.twitter.com/A78WXs5Uon — itel India (@itel_india) June 10, 2025

