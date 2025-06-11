Vivo T4 Ultra is launched in India. It is available in Meteor Grey and Phoenix Gold colours. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and comes with a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display. The T4 Ultra features a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope camera. It has a 5,500mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging. Vivo T4 Ultra with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage is launched at a price of INR 37,999. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launch in India on June 18, Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India

Vivo T4 Ultra launched in India. Price 💰 ₹37,999 📱 6.67" 1.5K AMOLED quad curved display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits HBM, Diamond shield glass protection 🍭 Android 15 (3+4 updates) 🔳 MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset/SoC LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage 🎮 Immortalis-G720… pic.twitter.com/oYw5MCNew9 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 11, 2025

