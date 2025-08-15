Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G sale will officially begin in India on August 16, 2025. The smartphone was launched in India on August 11, 2025, with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, a 7.55mm slim design, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and horizontally-aligned cameras. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G price in India starts in India at INR 13,499. The segment offers a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage up to 128GB. It has a 50MP primary camera with a Sony sensor. Realme P4 Pro 5G Launch on August 20, 2025 With 7.68mm Thickness and 7,000mAh Battery; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Price Segment.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Sale Tomorrow

