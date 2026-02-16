Lava International has announced that the Lava Bold N2 will launch in India on 17 February, 2026, succeeding the Bold N1 unveiled in 2025. The Noida-based brand confirmed the phone will be sold exclusively via Amazon in grey and black colour options. The Bold N2 will feature a dual rear camera setup led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a flat metal frame, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack and side-mounted controls. Other specifications such as display, battery capacity, chipset and pricing are yet to be revealed, with more details expected at the official launch event later this week. Realme P4 Lite 4G Launch With 6300mAh Battery in India on February 20, 2026.

Lava Bold N2 Launching in India on February 17

Some follow trends. Some set standards. Bold N2 Be fearless. Be bold. Launching 17th Feb | 12PM Only on Amazon#BoldN2 #BeFearlessBeBold #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/h3DWGWiZd2 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) February 16, 2026

