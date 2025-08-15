Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G will be launched in India with dual-processors, including the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and Hyper Vision AI chip. It will offer various AI-powered features and a triple camera design on the rear. So far, it is confirmed that Realme P4 Pro 5G will feature a 144Hz Hyperglow 4D Curve+ display with 6,500 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+. The smartphone will come with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging, 7.68mm thickness, and 187 grams of weight. The model will get 50MP+50MP front and rear cameras. It will feature AI Edit Genie, AI Party Mode, and an IP65+IP66 rating. Infinix GT 30 5G+ Sale Begins in India, Features Customisable LED Lights and MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor; Check Launch Offer Price and Other Details.

Realme P4 Series 5G Launching in India on August 20, 2025

This Independence Day - let every note be heard with dual view recording with realme P4 Pro — realme (@realmeIndia) August 15, 2025

