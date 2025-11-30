Lava Mobiles has confirmed that it will soon launch a new smartphone called the Lava Play Max. The company has teased the device as “Power up your gameplay” to focus on performance and gaming. While the Lava Play Max launch date in India has not yet been announced, the smartphone may arrive in December. Ahead of the launch, a tipster (@passionategeekz) has shared the expected price and specifications of the Lava Play Max. The smartphone is expected to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may include a 50MP AI camera. The device is also tipped to feature a vapour chamber and may run on Android 15. The Lava Play Max price in India may be under INR 12,000. Vivo X300 FE Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Play Max Launch Soon India

Lava Play Max Price and Specs (Expected)

Exclusive: Lava Play Max 5G Specs and design!! - DM 7300 - 6.72" FHD+ 120hz - UFS 3.1 - 50MP AI Camera with EIS - 8GB/6GB - Android 15 - Vapour chamber - Under 12K - December launch #Lava #LavaPlayMax pic.twitter.com/pM9uwZ71Kl — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) November 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)