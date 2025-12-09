The Lava Play Max 5G has launched in India as a stylish new addition to the Lava Play series. It features a 6.72-inch full HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Android 15. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, it offers smooth performance for gaming and multitasking. The phone includes a 50 megapixel rear camera with EIS and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. With LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, vapour chamber cooling and IP54 protection, it delivers strong performance at an affordable price. Starting at Rs 12,999, it provides good value. REDMI Note 15 Price, Launch Date, Specifications and Features - All About the Upcoming '108 Master Pixel Special Edition' 5G Smartphone.

Lava Mobiles Launches Lava Play Max Smartphone

🇮🇳 Lava Play Max launched in India! 📱 6.72″ FHD+ 120Hz | ⚡ Dimensity 7300 💾 6/8GB RAM + up to 8GB virtual | 128GB storage (expandable 1TB) 📸 50MP AI rear | 8MP front | 4K video 🔋 5000mAh + 33W fast charge | Android 15 | IP54 💰 6GB+128GB: ₹12,999 | 8GB+128GB: ₹14,999… pic.twitter.com/sRM10RiZL9 — Anand Sharma (@A_sharma45) December 9, 2025

Lava Play Max Specifications Revealed

Lava Play Max launched at ₹12,999 for 6/128GB: • 6.72” FHD+ 120hz LCD screen • MTK 7300 • LPDDR4X RAM + UFS 3.1 • 5000mAh + 33W • 50MP Main + AI cam • 8MP front • Side fingerprint sensor, IP54 rating , Android 15 • Free home service One more VFM product from LAVA.… pic.twitter.com/Ol9ruHE88g — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) December 9, 2025

Lava Play Max Launched at INR 12,999

Lava just dropped the Play Max starting at ₹12,999, complete with VC Cooling, because apparently even budget phones now keep their cool better than most humans during Monday meetings. Dimensity 7300 + Clean Android 15.. even your gaming rage can’t make this thing sweat… pic.twitter.com/9iQ4D4Mq2m — Gogi Tech (Rajeev) (@gogiinc) December 9, 2025

