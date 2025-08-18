Lava Play Ultra 5G will be the first-ever gaming phone from India-based Lava Mobiles. The new model is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which may offer up to 7 lakh AnTuTu score. Further, leaks suggested that it could come with a 50MP IMX682 sensor camera, a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast-charging speed, UFS 3.1 storage and various other options like GameBoost for offering a powerful gaming experience in the segment. Lava Play Ultra 5G price in India may be set under INR 15,000. HONOR X7c 5G Launch Today in India With 5,200mAh Battery; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price Range.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Coming on August 20, 2025 in India

See More. Play More. 🎮 A display built to flex harder than your squad.#PlayUltra5G — The OP move in gaming smartphones. Dropping on August 20, 2025. 👉 First flex on this display — movie marathon or gaming session? #LevelUpYourPlay #ProudlyIndian #GamingSmartphone pic.twitter.com/GB03VaiXmc — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 17, 2025

