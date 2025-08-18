HONOR X7c 5G is the latest smartphone from Chinese smartphone company HONOR, which is set to launch on August 18, 2025 (today) in India. It will come with a 5,200mAh battery with 35W fast-charging support, 5-star drop resistance rating, 8GB RAM and 8GB expandable storage, 256GB internal storage and 50MP camera with 3x lossless zoom. HONOR X7c 5G will have a 300% high-volume mode in its dual-stereo speakers, an IP64 splash-proof rating and various features offered by Magic OS 8.0. HONOR X7c 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and will be provided in Moonlight White and Forest Green colours. It is expected to launch under INR 15,000. Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G Launch on August 20, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features New Realme P4 Series 5G.

HONOR X7c 5G Launching Today in India on Amazon Specials

The all-new #HONORX7c5G comes with 16GB RAM (8+8)* + 256GB storage , giving you power, speed and space like never before. Launching 18th August exclusively on #AmazonSpecials. Know more- https://t.co/BwX4Dxg2uw TnC apply.#UnlockYourXtraPower pic.twitter.com/1VWNSjYS9D — Explore HONOR (@ExploreHONOR) August 16, 2025

