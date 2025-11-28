Lava Mobiles has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone, the Lava Play Max, in India with a focus on gaming. The Indian smartphone company shared a teaser video showing battle gameplay with the text: “Power up your gameplay. #PlayMax #ComingSoon #LavaMobiles #GamingBeast”. The company previously launched its gamer-centric Lava Play Ultra smartphone in August this year with a Dimensity 7300 chip and a flat AMOLED display. The upcoming Lava Play Max could arrive with similar specifications and features, likely priced around INR 15,000 or higher. Samsung Galaxy A37, Samsung Galaxy A57 Launch Soon in India With 50MP Main Camera; Check Tipped Specifications and Features of Each Models.

Lava Play Max Teaser Shared, Launching Soon

Lava Play Max Full Design Revealed

Lava Play Max Image (Photo Credits: Lava Mobiles)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lava Mobiles X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)