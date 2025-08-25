Lava Play Ultra 5G sale has started in India. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and comes with 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Lava Play Ultra 5G features a 64MP Sony primary sensor, a 5MP macro lens and a 13MP front camera. The Play Ultra 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Lava Play Ultra 5G price in India starts at INR 13,999 with an introductory bank offer. Vivo T4 Pro 5G Price Range, Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch on August 26, 2025; Check All Details Here About New Vivo T Series Smartphone.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Starts in India

#PlayUltra5G – Sale is Live! 🏁 Priced at 👇🏻 6GB+128GB - ₹13,999* 8GB+128GB - ₹15,499* ✅ 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor (4nm) – 7,00,000+ AnTuTu Score ✅ Premium Glossy Back Design & Much More. Buy Now - https://t.co/0xAwofmWC1 *Incl. of Bank Offers pic.twitter.com/ZrbITGmmoE — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 25, 2025

