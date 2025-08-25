Vivo T4 Pro 5G is the latest smartphone from Vivo set to launch in India on August 26, 2025 (tomorrow). Ahead of the launch, several specifications and features of the smartphone have been leaked online. The leaks confirmed some details while adding new ones. The upcoming Vivo T4 Pro 5G would be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 6,500mAh battery, a 50MP OIS camera, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, an IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance rating, a 7.53mm thickness and 192 grams of weight. Vivo T4 Pro 5G price in India could be around INR 25,000 to INR 30,000. OnePlus Pad 3 Launch Date, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Confirmed; Know All About New OnePlus Flagship Tablet Coming on September 5, 2025 in India.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Price, Specs and Features Leaked

Vivo T4 Pro is launching tomorrow (August 26) in India. Here's a look at the Blaze Gold version. Officially confirmed details: - Quad-curved AMOLED screen - Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 - 6,500mAh battery - Front: 32MP - Rear: 50MP (OIS) + 50MP Sony IM882 3x periscope telephoto + ? -… pic.twitter.com/KRjMttnpoW — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) August 25, 2025

