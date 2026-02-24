Elon Musk criticised The New York Times as “utterly disgusting” on X after a resurfaced 2014 op-ed argued paedophilia should be treated as a mental disorder while condemning abuse. Musk echoed Mike Lee’s denunciation of the piece by Margo Kaplan of Rutgers University. The row came amid renewed scrutiny following document releases by the U.S. Department of Justice linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case, fuelling debate over media responsibility, prevention approaches, and the framing of sensitive issues. Anthropic Accuses Chinese AI Firms of Mass Data Harvesting as US Confirms DeepSeek Used Restricted Nvidia Chips.

The NY Times Criticised by Elon Musk Over Paedophilia Justifying Article