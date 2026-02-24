(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Elon Musk Slams The New York Times As ‘Utterly Disgusting’ Over Resurfaced 2014 Op-Ed on Paedophilia Amid Epstein Files Release
Elon Musk criticised The New York Times as “disgusting” after a resurfaced 2014 opinion piece on paedophilia drew attention amid renewed focus on Jeffrey Epstein-related files. Musk accused the paper of poor judgement and insensitivity to victims, while the newspaper maintained the column examined debate, not condoned abuse.
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 24, 2026 02:00 PM IST
