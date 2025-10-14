Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully completed the 11th test flight of its Starship rocket, marking another step toward next-generation space travel. The massive Starship lifted off from SpaceX’s South Texas facility Monday evening, October 13, carrying eight mock Starlink satellites into orbit. During the mission, the rocket deployed its second cluster of dummy satellites as part of tests for future Starlink operations. "Super Heavy has splashed down in the Gulf of America, gathering data for the next generation booster," SpaceX confirmed in a post on X. Starship Flight 10: Elon Musk-Run SpaceX Successfully Completes Tenth Test Launch and Advances Reusable Rocket Programme.
Starship 11 Takes Off
Liftoff of Starship! pic.twitter.com/sbfmGAEPa6
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 13, 2025
SpaceX Completes 11th Starship Test Flight
Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting eleventh flight test of Starship! pic.twitter.com/llcIvNZFfg
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 14, 2025
SpaceX Starship 11 Makes Splash Down
Super Heavy has splashed down in the Gulf of America, gathering data for the next generation booster pic.twitter.com/o72ciKBZYm
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 13, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)