Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully completed the 11th test flight of its Starship rocket, marking another step toward next-generation space travel. The massive Starship lifted off from SpaceX’s South Texas facility Monday evening, October 13, carrying eight mock Starlink satellites into orbit. During the mission, the rocket deployed its second cluster of dummy satellites as part of tests for future Starlink operations. "Super Heavy has splashed down in the Gulf of America, gathering data for the next generation booster," SpaceX confirmed in a post on X. Starship Flight 10: Elon Musk-Run SpaceX Successfully Completes Tenth Test Launch and Advances Reusable Rocket Programme.

Starship 11 Takes Off

SpaceX Completes 11th Starship Test Flight

Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting eleventh flight test of Starship! pic.twitter.com/llcIvNZFfg — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 14, 2025

SpaceX Starship 11 Makes Splash Down

Super Heavy has splashed down in the Gulf of America, gathering data for the next generation booster pic.twitter.com/o72ciKBZYm — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 13, 2025

