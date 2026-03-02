X has introduced a new "Paid Partnership" label to boost transparency on the platform, allowing creators to disclose sponsored or incentivised content without embedding terms like "ad" or "sponsored" in their posts. The feature, announced by the @XCreators account, aims to maintain the integrity of the global town square by clearly marking undisclosed promotions that could erode user trust. Currently available on iOS and web platforms, with Android rollout scheduled for tomorrow, the update aligns with X's Paid Partnerships Policy, which provides detailed guidelines. This move comes amid growing concerns over hidden influences in social media timelines, fostering a more authentic user experience. Elon Musk Reacts As Grok AI Predicted February 28 As Date of Operation Days Before US and Israel Launched Strikes Against Iran.

X Paid Partnership Launched

We’re rolling out content disclosures to enhance transparency on the platform, starting with the “Paid Partnership” label. You can now clearly disclose when organic content is paid for or incentivized by a third party, without having to include “ad” or “sponsored” in the copy. pic.twitter.com/5wyVdTUlJC — Creators (@XCreators) March 1, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

