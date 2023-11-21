Apple is reportedly planning to boost its production of iPhones in India from next year. Amid the news reports, MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) shared a post on X about the world embracing the Made In India iPhones. The post said, "Apple sets its sights on a Rs 1 Lakh Crore production target in FY24. Witnessing a staggering 185% increase from April-Oct 2022 to April-Oct 2023." According to a DigiTimes Asia report, Apple planned to aim for nearly $1 trillion worth of iPhones from March 2024. The MyGovtIndia also shared comparison of Rs 14,000 crore Make-In-India iPhone exports in April-October 2022, which rose to Rs 40,000 by April-October 2023. The post started with "A remarkable shift!" to the staggering export increase. Nokia Signs Deal With Bharti Airtel To Deploy Next-Gen ‘Optical Transport Network’ To Provide Superior Services for Customers.

Check the Official MyGovIndia Post on X Saying 'A Remarkable Shift!":

A remarkable shift! The world now embraces Made In India iPhones as Apple sets its sights on a Rs 1 Lakh Crore production target in FY24. Witnessing a staggering 185% increase from April-Oct 2022 to April-Oct 2023.#MakeInIndia#NewIndia#MadeInIndia pic.twitter.com/XLWoLS8Xsx — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) November 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)