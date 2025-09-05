Mark Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy lawyer from Indiana, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over an identity issue. As per a report of WTHR, the attorney claims his Facebook page has been wrongly suspended multiple times over the years. Meta’s systems allegedly flag his account for impersonating the Meta CEO, despite the fact that he legally carries the same name. "It's not funny," he said. "Not when they take my money. This really pissed me off." As per reports, lawyer Zuckerberg said his business account got shut down five times in the last eight years. His personal account has been taken down four times. OpenAI Working on AI-Powered Hiring Platform To Compete With LinkedIn? ChatGPT Maker Announces ‘OpenAI Jobs Platform’ To Connect AI-Ready Workers With Companies Seeking AI Talent.

‘Mark Zuckerberg Sues Mark Zuckerberg’

JUST IN 🚨 Mark Zuckerberg sues Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg — a bankruptcy lawyer from Indiana — is suing Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire founder of Meta. The attorney Zuckerberg says his Facebook business page, used to reach clients, has been wrongly shut down five times… pic.twitter.com/QFWT5EDR7A — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)