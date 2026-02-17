Meta has secured a patent for AI technology that could simulate deceased users’ social media activity, allowing accounts to continue posting, messaging and even video calling based on past behaviour. The system, detailed in a December 2025 filing by CTO Andrew Bosworth, trains large language models on users’ historical data such as comments and likes to mimic interactions during absences or after death. A Meta spokesperson clarified there are “no plans to move forward” with the technology, amid ethical concerns about digital legacies and privacy. Critics warn of potential emotional distress and exploitation, sparking debate about posthumous online presence. The development highlights growing intersections between artificial intelligence and grief management on social platforms. Meta Layoffs 2026: Company Says No Fresh Job Cuts Planned for Bottom 5% Performers; Continues Internal Reshaping.

Meta AI Tech in Development to Simulate Social Media of Decreased Users

JUST IN: Meta patents AI technology to keep deceased users' accounts active, posting, messaging, and video calling by simulating past behavior.

