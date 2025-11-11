Meta AI’s total visits have increased drastically compared to other generative AI chatbots. According to data from Similarweb, “Meta AI leads the pack in month-on-month (MoM) growth among the leading GenAI tools.” As per a chart shared by the data company, Meta AI recorded a 105.15% MoM growth in total visits to top generative tools. Perplexity AI ranked second with 29.12% MoM growth, while Claude AI saw 25.48%. Popular models including ChatGPT and Grok reported 4.43% and 15.61% growth, respectively. Gemini, Copilot, and DeepSeek registered 11.74%, 8.18%, and 7.36% growth. Rajmargyatra App: Mobile Application for FASTag Services Climbs Google Play Rankings, Crosses 15 Lakh Downloads.

Meta AI Sees 105% MoM Total Visit Growth

Meta AI leads the pack in MoM growth among the leading GenAI tools. >> pic.twitter.com/VSXyj5P5eX — Similarweb (@Similarweb) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Similarweb X Account), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)