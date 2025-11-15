V C Sajjanar, the Commissioner of Hyderabad Police, took to social media today, November 15, and warned about fake social media accounts in his name. Sajjanar said that cyber fraudsters have created a fake social media account using his name and sent messages to his friends seeking money, allegedly claiming that he was in trouble. In a post on X, Hyderabad Police Commissioner said one of his friends was deceived and transferred INR 20,000 to a fraudster's account. "Cyber fraudsters have created fake Facebook accounts using my name and are sending messages to my friends saying, 'I’m in trouble, please send money," his post read. Sajjanar further asked people not to respond to friend requests or messages asking for money from anyone claiming to be him or any public official. "Always verify by directly contacting the person over a phone call before taking any action," he said. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Among 10 arrested for Plotting Husband’s Kidnapping in Telangana, INR 1 Crore Ransom Bid Foiled.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Warns of Fake Social Media Account in His Name

⚠️ Important Alert! Cyber fraudsters have created fake Facebook accounts using my name and are sending messages to my friends saying, “I’m in trouble, please send money.” Unfortunately, one of my friends was deceived and transferred ₹20,000 to a fraudster’s account. This… pic.twitter.com/1epp6DR96j — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of V C Sajjanar).

