OpenAI is working on an AI-powered hiring platform to compete with LinkedIn. The company said the OpenAI Jobs Platform will connect AI-skilled workers with businesses seeking talent, while OpenAI-Certified will help workers to learn and demonstrate their AI skills. Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, shared that the platform will use AI to match businesses with the right candidates. "We know that AI will create lots of new jobs, yet also create disruption," she said. The goal is to help people find meaningful work and allow companies to find the right support for their needs. In a blog post, Simo explained, “First, we’re working to build out the OpenAI Jobs Platform.” She noted, "That’s why we’re working with a broad range of organizations to help everyone take advantage of the opportunities that AI has to offer." She added that the platform will feature “knowledgeable, experienced candidates at every level.” It will also include “OpenAI-Certified” tools to help workers learn and show their AI skills. She said, 'We’re launching these new initiatives as part of our commitment to the White House’s efforts toward expanding AI literacy." ChatGPT New Feature Update: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Introduces ‘Branch in New Chat’ in AI Chatbot To Explore Different Directions in Conversations Without Losing Original Thread.

OpenAI Jobs Platform

We know that AI will create lots of new jobs, yet also create disruption. We’re announcing the OpenAI Jobs Platform to connect AI-ready workers with companies who need AI skills, and OpenAI-Certified for workers to learn and demonstrate their AI skills.https://t.co/8afA8OilSP — Fidji Simo (@fidjissimo) September 4, 2025

