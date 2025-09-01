Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition will launch today alongside the Moto Razr 60 Swarovski Edition. The luxurious Moto Buds Loop will have the same design as the standard variant launched on August 28, 2025. It may come with 12mm ironless drivers, an IP54 rating, CrystalTalk tech for clear communication, Moto AI integration, SmartConnect and more. The OWS (Open Wearable Stereo) earbuds would likely be launched at a higher price than the standard Moto Buds Loop, which was launched at INR 7,999. Motorola said the Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition would shine like jewellery and deliver powerful sound. Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition Launch Today in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Moto Buds Loop Swarovksi Edition Launching Today in India

Motorola x Swarovski fuses timeless craftsmanship with couture sparkle. With 35 Swarovski crystals on the razr 60 and moto buds LOOP that shine like jewelry while delivering powerful sound, it’s brilliance you can wear. Launching 1st Sept. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 29, 2025

