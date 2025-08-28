Motorola has launched the Moto Buds Bass and Moto Buds Loop earbuds in India today. The Moto Buds Bass have 12.4mm composite dynamic drivers with spatial audio support. The earbuds offer Transparency Mode, Adaptive Mode, Off Mode, Full ANC, EQ customisation, touch control customisation, triple-mics, CrystalTalk AI noise cancellation and 7 hours battery with buds and 41 hours with the charging case. Moto Buds Bass price in India is INR 1,999. On the other hand, Moto Buds Loop's price in India is INR 7,999, and it offers 12mm ironless drivers, an IP54 rating, Moto AI, SmartConnect, CrystalTalk, and more. The sale will begin on September 1, 2025 for Moto Buds Loop and Moto Buds Bass will be sold on September 8, 2025. Xiaomi Ad Trouble: Apple, Samsung Send Legal Notices to Chinese Smartphone Maker Over Premium Device Comparison Advertisements Directly With Their Devices.

Motorola Launches New Earbuds in India

Step into a new sound dimension with moto buds BASS. Enjoy Super Bass with 12.4mm drivers and Hi-Res LDAC Audio, block noise with 50dB ANC or switch to Transparency Mode. With Dolby Atmos and CrystalTalk AI, clarity is on. Sale starts 8th Sept at ₹1,999. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)