Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition will launch in India on September 1, 2025. The company shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "The razr 60, with 35 crystals set in a 3D quilted finish, is more than a phone-it’s wearable art, a statement of confidence, and brilliance you carry with ease." Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition is expected to share specifications with the standard Razr 60 smartphone. It is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor, a 6.9-inch pOLED main display, and a 3.6-inch pOLED external display. The Razr 60 Swarovski Edition may come with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, and it is expected to feature a 50MP rear main camera. iPhone 17 Series Launch on September 9: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features Tipped; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition Launch Date in India

Motorola x Swarovski brings innovation and couture together. The razr 60, with 35 crystals set in a 3D quilted finish, is more than a phone—it’s wearable art, a statement of confidence, and brilliance you carry with ease. Launching 1st Sept. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 31, 2025

