Moto Buds Loop OWS earbuds are now available to buy as the official sale goes live today. Motorola launched Buds Loop on August 28, 2025, in India with Bluetooth 5.4 version support, Smart Connect feature, CrystalTalk tech and IP54 rating. Moto Buds Loop earbuds come with 12mm ironless drivers, eight hours of playback, 10 minutes of quick charging for three hours of playtime and 37 to 39 hours of total playtime with the charging case. Moto Buds Loop price in India is INR 7,999, and is available on Flipkart with a special discount, bringing down the price up to INR 6,999. Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition Launch Today in India Alongside Moto Razr 60 Swarovksi Edition; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Moto Buds Loop Sale Begins in India Today

Presenting the moto buds LOOP — with Sound by Bose, 12mm Ironless Drivers, and Spatial Audio for breath taking clarity. Featherlight loop design, IP54 resistance, long battery life, and fast charging keep the music going. Launch price ₹6,999* — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 1, 2025

