Motorola will launch a special edition foldable smartphone today in India. The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition launch in India is scheduled for today. Unlike the regular version, this edition is teased to arrive with "35 crystals set in a 3D quilted finish." The device is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and is likely to include a 6.9-inch pOLED main screen along with a 3.6-inch pOLED cover display. The foldable smartphone may feature a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging and a 50MP main rear camera. iPhone 17 Series Launch on September 9: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price and Specifications Tipped; Know What To Expect.

Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition Will Launch Today in India

Motorola x Swarovski brings innovation and couture together. The razr 60, with 35 crystals set in a 3D quilted finish, is more than a phone—it’s wearable art, a statement of confidence, and brilliance you carry with ease. Launching 1st Sept. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 31, 2025

