Moto G96 5G will launch in India on July 9, 2025. Ahead of its release, Motorola has revealed key details about the smartphone’s camera. The upcoming smartphone will feature a 32MP Quad Pixel front camera for selfies. Motorola shared, “Quad Pixel technology combines every four pixels into one for 4x better low-light sensitivity and brilliant results.” On the rear, the Moto G96 5G will include a 50MP camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphone will also be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. It will include a 6.67-inch 3D curved pOLED FHD+ display. The G96 5G will come in four Pantone-curated colours like Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, and Dresden Blue. As per reports, the Moto G96 5G price in India is expected to be between INR 20,000 and INR 22,990. Vivo X Fold5 Battery Details Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on July 14; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Moto G96 5G Camera

The moto g96 5G is all set to redefine your selfies with its the 32MP Quad Pixel selfie camera. Quad Pixel technology combines every four pixels into one for 4x better low-light sensitivity and brilliant results#Motorola #AllEyesOnYou #MotoG96 5G — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 5, 2025

