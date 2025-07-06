Vivo X Fold5 and Vivo X200 FE will launch in India on July 14, 2025. The company has started teasing both smartphones on its official social media platforms. Among the two, the Vivo X Fold5 battery details have been revealed. The foldable phone is confirmed to come with a 6,000mAh battery, with support for 80W fast charging and 40W wireless charging. The Vivo X Fold5 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It will feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP ZEISS telephoto lens. The other two rear cameras are also likely to be 50MP, while the front camera may be 32MP. As per reports, the price of the Vivo X Fold5 in India is expected to be around INR 1,49,999. OnePlus Nord CE5 Launch in India on July 8, Battery Details Revealed; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X Fold5 Battery Specs

Made lighter. Made smarter. Made better. Experience all-day power with zero compromise thanks to the 6000 mAh battery in the #vivoXFold5. Coming soon.https://t.co/E84cHNqLtA#SoLightSoStrong pic.twitter.com/OBuJhYgjHL — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 5, 2025

