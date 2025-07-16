Moto G96 5G sale begins today in India. The smartphone is available in multiple PANTONE colour options, which include Dresden Blue, Cattleya Orchid, Ashleigh Blue, and Greener Pastures. Moto G96 5G price in India starts at INR 17,999. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch 3D curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Moto G96 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and comes with a 50MP primary camera and a 32MP front camera. It includes a 5,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G Launch in India on July 24, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price Range.

Moto G96 5G Sale

With the moto g96 5G - enjoy an immersive experience on the segment’s leading 144Hz 3D curved pOLED display, boosted by moto’s advanced Display Colour Boost technology for ultra-vivid visuals. Get an exclusive Jio launch offer worth ₹10,000 with ₹449 Jio Pre-paid SIM. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 16, 2025

