Realme 15 Pro 5G will be launched in India alongside Realme 15 5G, offering a triple 50MP rear camera setup with 4K 60 fps video shooting capability and a large 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. The upcoming Realme 15 Pro 5G will feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, AI Edit Genie, and other unique features. Realme 15 Pro 5G will include a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP selfie camera, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The Realme 15 Series 5G will offer a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, the smartphones will have an IP69 rating. Realme 15 Pro 5G price in India is expected to be INR 27,999 with three colours - Velvet Green, Silk Purple and Flowing Silver and Realme 15 5G price may be under INR 25,000. Vivo V60 Launch Tipped on August 19, 2025, Likely Be Rebranded Version of Vivo S30; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 15 Series 5G Launching in India on July 24, 2025

Bold, bright, and built to vibe with your every kind of party persona. The #realme15Series5G drops in four vibrant shades. Launching 24ᵗʰ July, 7PM Know More: https://t.co/sXUtmw9SHq https://t.co/LyHNjllhAh#realme15Pro5G #AIPartyPhone pic.twitter.com/0BqmHYNswG — realme (@realmeIndia) July 12, 2025

