Mumbai, February 16: Samsung Electronics has formally confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked showcase for February 25, 2026, where it is widely expected to introduce its newest flagship smartphones. The event, set to be held in San Francisco at 10:00 AM PT (11:30 PM IST), comes after months of speculation about notable revisions to the model lineup.

The South Korean technology giant’s invitation hints at a “new phase in the era of AI,” with an emphasis on adaptive intelligence. This follows a year in which the company tested different product strategies, including launching the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge in May 2025. This year, however, reports suggest a more focused approach to the main flagship range. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Launch Today in India at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup and Model Adjustments

Despite earlier rumours that Samsung might drop its base model in favour of a “Pro” variant, recent leaks indicate the firm will keep its familiar three-device format. The lineup is expected to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Galaxy S26 Plus is likely to remain part of the range after reports claimed the slim “Edge” model—planned as its replacement—was shelved due to disappointing sales of its predecessor. Analysts say that although the Edge delivered a thinner design, it drew criticism for compromises in battery endurance and camera hardware that failed to appeal to the wider market.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price, Software Updates

The upcoming devices are set to ship with One UI 8.5, which is said to include a “Privacy Display” feature. This software-based tool narrows viewing angles when sensitive apps such as banking or health services are open, helping prevent onlookers from seeing the screen.

Although official pricing has not been confirmed, industry reports from South Korea point to a possible increase. The Galaxy S26 range may cost around USD 75 (KRW 99,000) more than last year’s models, due to rising prices for advanced memory components and the shift towards 2nm chip manufacturing.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Design Refinements and Display Upgrades

The flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to bring the most visible design tweaks, with leaked renders showing rounder corners to improve ergonomics compared with the sharper edges of earlier models. The handset is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display using Samsung’s latest M14 OLED panels, offering higher peak brightness and better power efficiency.

For the standard Galaxy S26, rumours suggest a slightly larger 6.3-inch screen, up from the 6.2-inch panel on the S25. Both the base and Plus versions may adopt a more prominent vertical camera bump on the rear, moving away from the flush-lens look seen in the 2025 models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specifications and Performance

Internally, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to follow a dual-chip strategy. Units in the United States and China will likely use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while other regions, including Europe and India, may receive the Exynos 2600. The Ultra variant is rumoured to offer 16GB of RAM to better manage complex on-device AI functions. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India.

Camera hardware on the Ultra is expected to remain high-end, with a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The entire series is also tipped to support satellite connectivity and faster charging speeds, with the Ultra possibly surpassing the 45W mark to deliver 60W wired charging.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Samsung). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).