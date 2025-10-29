In a historic milestone, Nvidia on Wednesday became the first company ever to reach a market valuation of USD 5 trillion, underscoring the company’s dominance in the global artificial intelligence revolution. Once known primarily for gaming graphics chips, Nvidia has evolved into the backbone of the AI industry, with its processors powering everything from data centers to generative AI tools like ChatGPT. The surge has catapulted CEO Jensen Huang into the ranks of Silicon Valley’s most influential leaders and intensified the US–China tech rivalry. Nvidia’s stock has skyrocketed twelvefold since late 2022, propelling the S&P 500 to record highs and sparking debate about a potential tech bubble. Remarkably, this milestone comes just three months after Nvidia hit the USD 4 trillion mark, its valuation now exceeds the entire cryptocurrency market and nearly half of Europe’s Stoxx 600 index. NVIDIA Denies Reports Claiming It Ran Out of Supply of H100/H200 High-Performance GPUs, Says We Have Enough Supply To Satisfy Every Order Without Delays.

Nvidia Makes History as World’s First USD 5 Trillion Company

