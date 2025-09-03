NVIDIA denied the reports claiming that the company was supply-constrained and "sold out" H100/H200, its high-performance data centre GPUs. NVIDIA clarified, "As we noted at earnings, our cloud partners can rent every H100/H200 they have online — but that doesn't mean we're unable to fulfill new orders." The company further added that it had more than enough supply of H100/H200 to satisfy every order without delays. NVIDIA refuted rumours about H20 reduced supply of these GPUs or Blackwell. It said that selling H20 did not impact its ability to supply other NVIDIA products. OpenAI Acquires Software Company Statsig for USD 1.1 Billion All-Stock Deal, Hires Founder and CEO Vijaye Raji as CTO of Application.

NVIDIA Denies Reports Claiming It Running Out of Supplies of H100/H200

We've seen erroneous chatter in the media claiming that NVIDIA is supply constrained and "sold out" of H100/H200. As we noted at earnings, our cloud partners can rent every H100/H200 they have online — but that doesn't mean we're unable to fulfill new orders. We have more than… — NVIDIA Newsroom (@nvidianewsroom) September 2, 2025

