OnePlus 13s launch live streaming will begin today in India at 12 PM. The upcoming flagship smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and come with several AI features. OnePlus 13s is expected to have a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50MP+50MP dual camera setup on the rear. On the front, it will have a 32MP selfie camera. OnePlus 13s 5G is expected to have a 5,850mAh battery with 80W to 90W fast-charging support. OnePlus 13s price in India could start from INR 55,000. Nothing Phone 3 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch on July 1, 2025; Check Expected Variants, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13s Live Launch Streaming Link

