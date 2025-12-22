The OnePlus 15R sale will begin in India today. The newly launched higher mid-range smartphone by OnePlus is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The OnePlus 15R price in India starts at INR 44,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and INR 47,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. The device features a 6.83-inch 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display that comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus 15R packs a large 7,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging, reverse charging, and bypass charging support. It has a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 32MP front camera, all capable of 4K 120fps video recording. Further, the smartphone runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, which includes AI features, and carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance. Instagram Caps Hashtags at Five Per Post in New Policy Shift Amidst Head of Instagram, Mosseri's 'Myth' Claims.

OnePlus 15R Sale Today in India

Everything that makes the #OnePlus15R what it is. Here’s your quick recap. pic.twitter.com/8hsQrtJqRO — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OnePlus X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

