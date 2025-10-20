Amazon Web Services (AWS) is reportedly down, causing major disruptions across several popular platforms. As per a post of Downdetector on X (formerly Twitter) on October 20, users have reported problems on AWS outage. Many took to the social media platform X to share their experiences. One user said, “AWS Outage in one region taking down everything. us-east-1. Affected services are currently Amazon EC2 and DynamoDB.” Another wrote, “AWS is down. Perplexity, Snapchat, Fortnite, Airtable, Canva, Amazon, Slack,... Half of the internet is affected." The AWS impact has reportedly spread, disrupting access to many online platforms. Coinbase support team said, "We're aware many users are currently unable to access Coinbase due to an AWS outage." Perplexity Down: Perplexity AI Services Not Working for Users Worldwide, CEO Aravind Srinivas Says ‘Root Cause Is an AWS Issue’.

AWS is down. Perplexity, Snapchat, Fortnite, Airtable, Canva, Amazon, Slack, ... Half of the internet is affected pic.twitter.com/KGIeXdLS7r — Pierre-Baptiste Borges (@pierbapt) October 20, 2025

🚨 AWS Outage in *one* region taking down everything. us-east-1. Affected services are currently Amazon EC2 and DynamoDB pic.twitter.com/x2TsaTPhOR — Ananay (@ananayarora) October 20, 2025

We're aware many users are currently unable to access Coinbase due to an AWS outage. Our team is working on the issue and we'll provide updates here. All funds are safe. — Coinbase Support (@CoinbaseSupport) October 20, 2025

User reports indicate problems with Amazon Web Services since 3:05 AM EDT. How is it affecting you? #AmazonWebServicesDownhttps://t.co/gtjcTxuBcO — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 20, 2025

