Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas has announced the list of AI models available for Perplexity Pro and Perplexity Max subscribers. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 8, 2025, Srinivas shared the full lineup of AI models that users can access on the platform. The announcement from Perplexity CEO offers users with access to a wide range of AI models from leading companies in the field. The list includes Sonar, Perplexity’s in-house model, OpenAI’s GPT-5, GPT-4.1, o3, and o3-pro. Additionally, it includes xAI’s Grok 4, Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro, and Anthropic’s Claude 4 Sonnet (thinking and non-thinking modes), along with Claude 4.1 Opus. Grok Imagine New Feature Update: xAI Adds ‘Create Your Own’ Button for Faster Video Generation, Elon Musk Says ‘You Can Create Your Own Variant’.

AI Models for Perplexity Pro and Perplexity Max Subscribers

Models available on Perplexity (Pro and Max): GPT 5, GPT 4.1 Claude 4 Sonnet (thinking and non thinking), Claude 4.1 Opus o3, o3-pro Grok 4 Sonar (Perplexity in-house model) Gemini 2.5 Pro — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) August 7, 2025

