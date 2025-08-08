Grok Imagine, the video and image creation tool from xAI, has received a new feature update. xAI Grok Imagine now includes a “Create your own” button under Imagine videos. The new option will allow users to make similar videos with one tap. The update will likely help users to generate videos faster. It will allow users to explore and express their creativity more freely on the platform. Elon Musk also confirmed the feature for Grok Imagine, and he noted, “When you see a video made by Grok Imagine, you can create your own variant.” Tesla Shutting Down Dojo Supercomputer Team as CEO Elon Musk Shifts Focus to AI5 and AI6 Chip Strategy on Board.

Elon Musk Says Grok Imagine New Feature Will Let Users To Create Their Own Variant

When you see a video made by Grok Imagine, you can create your own variant 💫 https://t.co/skNpwmkCJW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2025

