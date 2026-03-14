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POCO India has unveiled a striking new promo for the X8 Pro Series, highlighting its advanced camera system ahead of the 17 March 2026 launch. The teaser showcases an 8MP ultra-wide lens paired with a 50MP OIS main camera, promising “more detail, more clarity, more flex” for superior photography across diverse scenarios. Embracing the tagline #AllPowerNoBS, POCO promises raw, uncompromising performance without gimmicks. The series includes the X8 Pro (with a 6,500mAh battery) and the powerhouse X8 Pro Max (boasting a massive 9,000mAh battery, capable of over three days of moderate use, more than 30 hours of video playback, and TÜV-certified six-year durability). Both models support 100W fast charging and feature MediaTek processors, dual rear cameras, and vibrant displays. Set to debut in India on 17 March via Flipkart, the line-up targets performance-focused users seeking endurance and imaging excellence in the mid-premium segment. Poco X8 Pro Max Price in India.

POCO X8 Pro Series Launching on March 17, 2026

More detail. More clarity. More flex. 8MP ultra-wide. 50MP OIS main camera. A whole lot of possibilities with the POCO X8 Pro Series. Capture the world from a different lens. No BS#AllPowerNoBS #X8ProSeries #X8ProMax #X8Pro pic.twitter.com/foFjE6roGQ — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 13, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (POCO India X Account ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).