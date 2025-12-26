POCO has teased the launch of its new smartphone, reportedly the POCO M8, on the official Flipkart website page. As per a tipster, the POCO M8 series is expected to launch in India soon. This time, the company has changed the rear camera module from a round shape to a squircle design. However, there are no updates yet about the specifications and features of the rumoured POCO M8 series launching in India. The POCO M7 was launched in India with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It features a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, and a 6.88-inch HD+ display. The POCO M7 5G is priced in India below INR 10,000. The upcoming POCO M8 could launch in a similar price range. Realme 16 Pro Plus, Realme 16 Pro Launch on January 6; Check Full Specifications and Features of Upcoming Realme 16 Pro Series 5G.

POCO Launching New M8 Series

POCO M8 Smartphone Teaser Image (Photo Credits: POCO India)

