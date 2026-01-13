POCO M8 5G sale will officially begin on January 13, 2026 (today) in India. The smartphone was launched in India on January 8 and packs a 5,520mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging, along with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The device comes with a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, and a 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup along with a 20MP front-facing camera. POCO M8 5G price in India starts at INR 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration, and interested customers can get an additional INR 1,000 discount on Flipkart and the official POCO website. Lava Blaze Duo 3 To Launch in India Soon With Two-Displays; Check Expected Specifications.

POCO M8 5G Sale Begins Today in India

Maximum tech in minimum space. ⚔️ •⁠ ⁠3D Curved AMOLED with 120Hz Display •⁠ ⁠Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 with rocking 825K+ AnTuTu score •⁠ ⁠45W fast charging • EV-grade battery tech •⁠ ⁠4+6 years updates Starting at ₹15,999*.#POCOM85G #DesignedToSlay pic.twitter.com/R8qT7d91rA — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 11, 2026

