The POCO C85 5G goes on sale in India today, December 16, 2025, at 12 PM,. It is powered the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering smooth performance for everyday use. POCO C85 5G features a 6.9-inch 120Hz display and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging and 10W reverse charging for extended usage. Photography is handled by a 50MP primary camera in a quad-curve squircle module and an 8MP front camera. Other highlights include an IP64 rating, expandable storage up to 1TB, and a sleek design. The POCO C85 5G price starts at INR 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, making it a compelling option in the budget 5G segment. Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro Plus Expected To Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features Upcoming Realme 16 Pro Series.

POCO C85 5G Sale Begins in India Today

Charge less. Do more. POCO C85 5G packs a massive 6000mAh battery built to last all day and then some. 💥 Sale goes live tomorrow at 12 noon. From ₹10,999. Flaunt Longer. pic.twitter.com/Nm6LXYfprA — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 15, 2025

