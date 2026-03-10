Mumbai, March 10: POCO has officially confirmed the global and Indian launch of its new performance-oriented flagship, the POCO X8 Pro Max, scheduled for March 17, 2026. This device represents a significant expansion for the POCO X-series, introducing a "Pro Max" tier that aims to bridge the gap between premium mid-range smartphones and pure flagship handsets through aggressive hardware configurations.

The POCO X8 Pro Max is designed as a direct competitor to high-end performance devices, focusing on endurance and sustained peak power. Early official teasers and benchmarking data indicate that the device is built to handle intensive gaming and AI-heavy workloads, marking a transition toward more robust internal cooling systems and higher-capacity power cells to support its new flagship chipset. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price, Release Date, Specifications and Features.

POCO X8 Pro Max Price in India

While POCO has not yet disclosed the final retail pricing for the domestic market, the POCO X8 Pro Max is expected to be positioned as a sub-flagship offering. Following the brief appearance and subsequent removal of pricing information from Xiaomi’s European website, analysts estimate that the 12GB + 256GB variant of the POCO X8 Pro Max will likely launch in India with a price point starting around INR 57,000, reflecting its extensive battery and processing upgrades.

POCO X8 Pro Max Specifications and Features

The POCO X8 Pro Max is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, which features a prime Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.73 GHz and an Immortalis-G925 MC12 GPU. This hardware is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The device runs on Android 16 with HyperOS 3, contributing to a Geekbench 6.4 multi-core score of 8,386. Vivo T5x 5G Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The handset sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K TCL M10 AMOLED display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Its camera system consists of a 50MP OmniVision Light Hunter 600 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP front-facing camera. Additional features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68/IP69K ratings, stereo speakers, and an IR blaster.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India TV News ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

