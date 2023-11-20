Sam Altman was removed from OpenAI by the board following reasons related to his lack of "candour" in his communication and other unknown reasons . After a weekend of negotiations with Altman, the board decided that he will not join as OpenAI CEO as the board hires Emmett Shear, former Twitch CEO. Now, the latest reports said that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hired Sam Altman to lead a new "Advanced AI Research Team". According to the Verge report, Greg Brockman, co-founder of OpenAI, will also join this new advanced AI research team. Satya Nadella said in his X post, "We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success." Sam Altman Will Not Return As CEO of ChatGPT Developer OpenAI As Deal Falls Apart, Emmett Shear Likely To Be Appointed as Interim CEO: Report.

Microsoft Hires Sam Altman, Credit: The Spectator Index on X:

BREAKING: Microsoft hires former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to lead a new 'advanced AI research team'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 20, 2023

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Hires Sam Altman:

We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 20, 2023

