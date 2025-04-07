Samsung Electronics will reportedly increase the price of its memory chips from 3% to 5% amid the ongoing tariff wars. US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on South Korean imports, affecting Samsung Electronics and its products. Samsung was reportedly negotiating with major clients as the demand for memory chips rose amid customers stockpiling chips ahead of feared Trump tariffs. India Ready To Negotiate With US Over Donald Trump’s 26% Import Tariffs Amid Industry Concerns, Not Planning for Retaliatory Tariffs.

Samsung To Hike Chip Prices Up to 5% Amid Trump Tariffs

