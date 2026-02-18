The YouTube outage has affected thousands of users in the United States, according to Downdetector. Users also posted on X stating that the streaming platform was not working for them. YouTube experienced a major global outage, with more than 280,000 users in the United States alone reporting problems on DownDetector. Many people trying to use the app saw a “Something Went Wrong” message instead of their usual content. Reports showed that about 18% of users struggled specifically with video streaming, while most had trouble simply accessing the website or app. The incident caused widespread disruption, preventing millions from watching or interacting with videos on the platform. The Verge’s Tom Warren posted: “YouTube is partially down. You can view videos and channels directly, but the main homepage, Shorts feed, and any recommended videos are not loading.” Other users began sharing screenshots of YouTube showing a “Something is wrong” error. Users posted comments such as, “It seems YouTube is down,” and “I don’t even remember the last time YouTube went down.” 'Cannot Afford to Depend on AI Models Coming From Abroad': DRDO Chief Chandrika Kaushik Calls for Indigenous AI in Defence Sector.

YouTube Down Partially, Says Tom Warren

YouTube is partially down. You can view videos and channels directly, but the main homepage, shorts feed, and any recommended videos are not loading pic.twitter.com/4q4dLFjqNK — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 18, 2026

It Seems YouTube Is Down

It seems YouTube is down. pic.twitter.com/SxBbWsxXUx — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) February 18, 2026

Don't Know When Last YouTube Was Down

i dont even remember the last time youtube went down wtf pic.twitter.com/j6x1K5FIQ7 — hanbaobao (@theonlytruecel) February 18, 2026

YouTube Partially Down for Users