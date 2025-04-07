After massive huge Donald Trump tariffs, India is ready to negotiate with the United States for trade agreements. The US imposed 26% import tariffs on India, causing industrywide concerns about taking strict steps related to the trade with the country. Some businesses were concerned about initiating layoffs amid the high taxes from the United States. However, India will now talk to the US about the Trump tariffs without retaliatory tariffs. Elon Musk's Net Worth Declines in 2025, Making Him Biggest Wealth Loser With USD 130 Billion Drop Amid Tesla Share Crash, Political Backlash and Layoff Strategy.

India Will Negotiate With US over Trump Tariffs

JUST IN: 🇮🇳🇺🇸 India to negotiate a new and balanced trade deal with the US to avoid President Trump's tariffs. pic.twitter.com/N5WSnYGRrN — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) April 6, 2025

