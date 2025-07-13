Elon Musk congratulated the SpaceX Team for completing the 500th orbital spaceflight mission. The tech billionaire posted on X, congratulating everyone at SpaceX as the Falcon 9 rocket completed its 500th mission. SpaceX Falcon 9 is a reusable rocket that has completed hundreds of missions by sending Starlink satellites into orbit and other third-party packages into space. Shubhanshu Shukla Return to Earth: Axiom-4 Mission Crew Scheduled to Undock From ISS on July 14, Arrive on July 15 to Earth, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Congrats SpaceX Team on 500th Orbital Spaceflight Missions: Elon Musk

Congrats @SpaceX team on 500 orbital spaceflight missions! https://t.co/4oIjqO9F3E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2025

