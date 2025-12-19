Elon Musk made an ambitious statement by saying, “Mars will be green with life one day,” while reacting on X to an AI-generated video created using Grok Imagine that depicted lush, terraformed landscapes on the Red Planet. The tech billionaire is already preparing to build a colony on Mars and plans to send uncrewed Starship missions by late 2026, with early arrivals expected in 2027. Despite current technological and resource limitations, Musk reiterated his belief that Mars could one day resemble Earth, responding to an xAI employee who suggested visualising a terraformed Mars through Grok Imagine. Elon Musk Net Worth: Tesla, SpaceX CEO Holds 'World’s Richest Person' Status at USD 680 Billion After Surge Driven by Tesla Stock Rally and SpaceX Valuation Increase.

Elon Musk Says Mars Will Be Green Some Day, Reacting to Grok Imagine Video

Mars will be green with life one day https://t.co/khX5rrRoT3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2025

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