Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 27 satellites via Falcon 9 rocket to the orbit. The liftoff took place from the pad Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on April 7, 2025. SpaceX deployed 27 Starlink V2 Mini satellites to low Earth orbit, expanding SpaceX's internet constellation to over 7,000 satellites. The satellites will help improve internet connection across the globe in several countries. NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim Will Launch Aboard Roscosmos Soyuz MS-27 Spacecraft to International Space Station on April 8.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launched 27 Satellites in Low Earth Orbit

Falcon 9 lifts off from pad 4E in California, delivering 27 @Starlink satellites to the constellation pic.twitter.com/P4mCvS3vBR — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)